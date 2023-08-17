Gardline Wins Geophysical Pipeline Survey in UK North Sea

Hartshead Resources and its joint venture partner Rockrose Energy have awarded a contract for a geophysical pipeline survey for the Anning and Somerville fields in the UK North Sea to Gardline.

The contract award comes after a competitive tender and subsequent technical and commercial bid evaluation. The MV Ocean Observer, an 80.4-meter Multi Role Survey Vessel, is expected to be used for the work program.

The Ocean Observer will be mobilized to the Anning and Somerville field locations to start the pipeline survey in September 2023.

The main objectives of the geophysical survey are to provide Hartshead Resources with confirmation of the seabed and sub-seabed soil conditions to finalize the design and the efficient installation of the export pipeline route from the Anning and Somerville locations.

Chris Lewis, Hartshead CEO, said , "The pipeline route survey is a critical step in our commitment to developing sustainable energy infrastructure while prioritizing safety and environmental preservation. We are dedicated to working closely with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that our pipeline project meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

I would like to again thank the Hartshead team for all their work rapidly moving our development forward and our Joint Venture partner, RockRose, for their support.”

Until recently, Hartshead fully owned the License P2607 in the Southern North Sea, offshore the UK, comprised of five blocks in Quads 48 and 49, and containing the Anning and Somerville fields in the UK North Sea.

In July, Viaro Energy's subsidiary RockRose Energy completed a farm-in agreement with Hartshead Resources, acquiring a 60% working interest in Production Licence P.2607. Hartshead will retain a 40% working interest in the offshore license.

The project is a phased redevelopment of gas fields in the Southern Gas Basin.

Phase 1 will see the development of the Anning and Somerville fields, and Phase 2 will focus on the Hodgkin and Lovelace fields.

Anning and Somerville, located in Block 49/17b, were both originally discovered in 1969, with Somerville coming onstream in 1999 and Anning in 2008. The fields ceased production in 2015, at which point Somerville had produced 48 bcf of gas, and Anning had produced 16 bcf of gas.

Commenting on the survey contract award to Gardline, Francesco Mazzagatti, CEO of Viaro Energy, said: "We have been very happy with the progress made on the development of Anning and Somerville so far. The efficiency with which the NSTA approved the deal, recent important milestones met, and this securing of the geophysical survey are a testament to the capabilities of both the Hartshead and Rockrose teams, and I appreciate everyone’s work and collaboration. We are currently preparing our application for the operatorship of the fields and expect the FID to go equally smoothly later in the year.”