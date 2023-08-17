Global Wind Projects Takes on First Offshore Wind Project

Global Wind Projects, a provider of onshore wind turbine crane and installation services, has started work on its first offshore wind project.

The company recently won a contract with Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm Tier 1 contractor Siemens Gamesa to provide cranes, installation personnel, and ground transport, in partnership with Forth Ports, for the pre-assembly of 54 offshore wind turbine towers for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm with work starting in recent weeks.

The Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm is located 15.5km off the east coast of Scotland.

The towers for the NnG OWF, which is being jointly developed by EDF Renewables and ESB, will be pre-assembled as part of the Siemens Gamesa scope of work at Port of Dundee - which is the assembly and marshaling facility for the 450 MW offshore wind farm - before being transported to the 105km2 wind farm off the Fife coast.

Global Wind Projects, created in April 2021 by Global Port Services - part of the Inverness and Aberdeen-based energy sector service group, Global Energy Group, has deployed 90 personnel to the port to complete the work scope, with 30+ new jobs created.

First NNG Offshore Wind Turbine Installed

The first turbine was installed last month at the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm, located 15.5km off the east coast of Scotland.

The turbine, with a tip height of over 200 meters, was installed by Siemens Gamesa from the specialist jack-up wind turbine construction vessel, the Blue Tern, which initially placed the 87.5-meter turbine tower on its pre-installed steel jacket.

This was followed by the installation of the 350-tonne nacelle, containing the turbine generator, on top of the tower. Finally, its three blades, each 81 meters in length, were bolted to the nacelle.