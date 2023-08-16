Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

One Killed, Three Missing After Rig Capsizes in Nigeria

August 16, 2023

Rigs in Lagos Island, Nigeroa ©Bassey/AdobeStock
Rigs in Lagos Island, Nigeroa ©Bassey/AdobeStock

Nigeria’s Seplat Energy has announced that the Depthwise swamp drilling rig Majestic capsized in the early hours of August 15.

Seplat as the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture contracted the rig which was in-transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized.

One person has died and three others are missing. The remaining 92 of the 96-member crew have been accounted for and are safe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report. Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite. Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families,” said Seplat in a statement.

Offshore Drilling Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Hornbeck Offshore

Norwegian Firm to Supply Helideck for Hornbeck's Offshore...
Credit: Avangrid

PHOTO: First U.S. Offshore Wind Substation Stands Tall

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

One Killed, Three Missing After Rig Capsizes in Nigeria

One Killed, Three Missing After Rig Capsizes in Nigeria

Taiwan's CPC says it has Australian Approval for Dorado Project

Taiwan's CPC says it has Australian Approval for Dorado Project

Blue Ocean Transfers: A New Jones Act CTV Player Emerges

Blue Ocean Transfers: A New Jones Act CTV Player Emerges

Keel Laid for US' First Plug-in Hybrid SOV

Keel Laid for US' First Plug-in Hybrid SOV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine