One Killed, Three Missing After Rig Capsizes in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Seplat Energy has announced that the Depthwise swamp drilling rig Majestic capsized in the early hours of August 15.

Seplat as the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture contracted the rig which was in-transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized.

One person has died and three others are missing. The remaining 92 of the 96-member crew have been accounted for and are safe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report. Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite. Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families,” said Seplat in a statement.



