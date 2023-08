The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted a drilling permit to Equinor for an exploration well to be drilled in the North Sea.

The drilling permit is for the wildcat well 30/4-4, located in the production license 043 FS.

Equinor will use the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation.

The drilling is expected to start in September 2023.

Equinor is the operator of the license, with a 51% stake. Its partners are Petoro (30%) and Sval Energi (19%).