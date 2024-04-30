Windward Offshore to Equip CSOV Newbuild Duo with Seaonics’ Cranes

German shipowner Windward Offshore has ordered 3D Electric Controlled Motion Compensated (ECMC) cranes from Seaonics for two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) being built by Norwegian shipbuilder VARD.

The order marks Seaonics' first equipment delivery to Windward Offshore, a company founded by Blue Star Group, Diana Shipping and SeraVerse, in collaboration with and under the leadership of SeaRenergy Group.

The first CSOV is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2025, with the remaining vessel following in 2026.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Seaonics delivering cutting-edge ECMC C25 3D cranes for our CSOVs. Equipping two of our vessels with these advanced seven-ton units will bring a big operational advantage for our charterers in their offshore projects," said Benjamin Vordemfelde, Windward Offshore’s Managing Director.

“It’s a privilege to welcome Windward Offshore as our newest customer. We’re excited to support their journey. Our goal is to ensure not only their success and satisfaction but also of VARD. We can't wait to see the cranes in operation,” Ståle Fure, added Vice President Sales at SEAONICS.

With the sale of the two cranes, the company has now sold 10 units of the ECMC crane since the first delivery in 2023.

The Seaonics ECMC C25 3D Crane is designed for offshore operations. It features a fully electrical controlled motion compensation system, ensuring smooth and precise movements even in challenging conditions.

The boom control, slew control and telescope control are all electric driven and used dynamically to enable 3D compensation of the crane tip.