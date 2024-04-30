Archer Nets $40M Platform Drilling Services Extension in UK

Oilfield services firm Archer has secured a two-year contract extension for platform drilling services in the UK with an estimated contract value of $40 million.

The extension will start on May 1, 2024 in direct continuation of the current contract. Over the next two years Archer will continue to deliver drilling operations, maintenance and rig reactivation services for the customer, whose name was not disclosed.

“We are delighted that Archer was elected to continue the work for our client. This contract extension reflects our client's confidence in our ability to maintain safe and efficient operations across their platforms.

“This extension is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our personnel who have been longstanding in support of both assets. We firmly believe this extension is a result of Archer's continual commitment to provide our clients with solutions to improve well delivery, integrity and performance,” said Alexander Olsson, EVP Platform Operations in Archer.