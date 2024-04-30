Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Eyes Offshore Wind Pilot in Northeastern Brazil

© Thomas / Adobe Stock
© Thomas / Adobe Stock

Petrobras has signed a memorandum of understanding with the State of Rio Grande do Norte for studies on the feasibility of implementing an offshore wind pilot project in Brazil’s northeastern state.

The value of the investment and the generation capacity will be assessed as the project develops, Petrobras said.

The memorandum requires Petrobras to provide studies on the possible environmental and social impacts of the pilot project.

The Government of Rio Grande do Norte, in turn, will be responsible for promoting the alignment of the project with state programs and policies, promoting actions to improve the region where the pilot project will be implemented, as well as other support measures for the development and implementation of the pilot project.

