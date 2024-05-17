Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Longer-Endurance CTV with 'Sleep Aboard' Capability Unveiled

Image courtesy NAV Engineering (NAV)
Image courtesy NAV Engineering (NAV)

NAV Engineering (NAV), a subsidiary of Newport Shipping established in 2023, unveiled its latest Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) design, HybriNav35.

At 35.4m long, HybriNav35 is designed to cater for increased endurance of up to two weeks, where crew will be able to sleep onboard the vessel. 

This design specification will enable the vessel to support infield transfers and transits between sites 24/7 in O&M and Construction on far-offshore locations.

The design shares some similarities with the previous HybriNav26 in that both vessel designs have a unique hull design, which allows them to be tailored to clients’ requirements. The 26m design has waterjet propulsion, whereas the 35m design has a variable pitch propeller. Both vessels are designed for hybrid propulsion with a 300kWh battery and both can run on HVO biofuel.
Image courtesy NAV Engineering (NAV)


  • Technical particulars
  • Length, o.a.: 35.4m
  • Breadth, o.a.: 11.4m
  • Depth: 4.5m
  • Dradt: 1.9m
  • Diesel: 60 m3
  • Fresh Water: 5m3
  • Deadweight: 55dwt
  • Speed: 25 knots

Shipbuilding Offshore Energy Crew Transfer Vessels

Related Offshore News

Copyright Iliya Mitskavets/AdobeStock

New Petrobras CEO Pressed on Shipbuilding Reboot, Jobs
Illustration (Credit: PGS)

PGS Secures Survey Work in West Africa

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

ABS Wavesight eLog Books for Offshore Drilling

ABS Wavesight eLog Books for O

Current News

ABS Wavesight eLog Books for Offshore Drilling

ABS Wavesight eLog Books for O

Longer-Endurance CTV with 'Sleep Aboard' Capability Unveiled

Longer-Endurance CTV with 'Sle

Boskalis Installs First Foundation for Revolution Wind Project Offshore US

Boskalis Installs First Founda

Norway's Wealth Fund Asks Shell for More Climate Policy Details

Norway's Wealth Fund Asks Shel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine