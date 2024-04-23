Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Halliburton Beats Profit Estimates

© maurice norbert / Adobe Stock
© maurice norbert / Adobe Stock

Oilfield services company Halliburton said on Tuesday it expects growth in its international business this year, but North American revenue will likely remain flat due to weak demand for drilling.

Oil and gas producers have been acquiring international and offshore drilling inventories amid higher oil prices, boosting prospects for equipment and services at Halliburton and rivals.

"The international market remains tight for equipment and people, and therefore we expect to see margin expansion over last year," Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller said. He expects the company's international revenue to grow in the low double-digit percentage rate this year.

First-quarter revenue from the international segment rose 12% from last year to $3.3 billion, driven by 21% growth in Latin America.

Its international gains contrasted with North American revenue, which declined 8% from a year ago to $2.5 billion, and faces further headwinds from weak U.S. natural gas pricing.

The decline in natural gas prices to near three-and-a-half-year lows has operators in the U.S. curtailing activity, further hurting demand for drilling services.

"While we expect an eventual recovery in natural gas activity driven by demand from LNG expansions, our 2024 plan does not anticipate this recovery," Miller added.

For full year 2024, Halliburton said it expects its North American business to deliver flat revenues and margins year-on-year despite lower activity levels.

In 2023, its North American revenue was $10.49 billion, while international revenue was $12.53 billion.

Shares of the company were down less than 1% at $38.53 in morning trading.

The Houston, Texas-based company posted an adjusted profit of 76 cents per share for the three months ended March 31, topping analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to LSEG data.

Total quarterly revenue of $5.80 billion also beat estimates of $5.67 billion.

Rival SLB reported a 14% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, in line with analysts' estimates as higher oil and gas drilling demand in the Middle East and Africa also helped offset weakness in North America.


(Reuters - Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Michael Erman)

Offshore Drilling

Related Offshore News

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Dr. Steve Feldgus, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Elizabeth Klein and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Deputy Director Paul Huang recently toured Dominion Energy’s Charybdis at the Seatrium AmFELS shipyard. (Photo: BOEM)

First US-built WTIV Charybdis Launched
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Esgian Week 15 Report: South America Remains Vital

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

RUBHY AI: PAM Buoy with Artificial Intelligence

RUBHY AI: PAM Buoy with Artifi

Current News

Halliburton Beats Profit Estimates

Halliburton Beats Profit Estim

U.S. Installed Offshore Wind Capacity Jumps in First Quarter

U.S. Installed Offshore Wind C

Subsea Vessel Market is Full Steam Ahead

Subsea Vessel Market is Full S

One-on-One: Rob Langford, VP, Global Offshore Wind, ABS

One-on-One: Rob Langford, VP,

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine