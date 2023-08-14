Danish Firm to Supply Cable System for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Danish power cable maker NKT has won a contract to design and produce the offshore export power cable system for the Polish offshore wind project Baltic Power.

"The project is important for the transition to renewable energy in Poland and the national ambitions of up to 11 GW offshore wind installed by 2040," NKT said.

The offshore wind project is being developed by Baltic Power Sp. z.o.o., a joint venture between PKN ORLEN (Poland) and Northland Power (Canada)

"As announced on 6 June 2023, NKT was finalizing the contract with Baltic Power Sp. z.o.o. Now, NKT has signed the order for offshore export power cables for the Baltic Power Offshore Wind Park which will be the first offshore wind farm in Poland located 23 km off the coast," NKT said.

With 76 wind turbines, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm will have a capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

"We are proud to support the development of offshore wind in the Baltic Sea with the order for Baltic Power. The project is an important step in the Polish transition to renewable energy, and we are pleased to leverage our experience to support the development of the offshore wind sector in Poland, says Lukas Sidler, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions in Cologne, where NKT will manufacture the offshore power cables.

NKT will execute the power cable project for Baltic Power in a consortium with two partners. The order is for a 230 kV high-voltage AC XLPE power cable system in four circuits of around 32 km comprising a total length of approximately 130 km.

The contract value is more than 120 million euros.



