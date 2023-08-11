Vestas to Deliver Turbines for 1.2GW Offshore Wind Project in Poland

Danish offshore wind turbine maker Vestas said Thursday it had entered into a conditional agreement to deliver wind turbines for the offshore wind power project Baltic Power in Poland with a capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

"If and when the agreement translates into a firm and unconditional order, Vestas will disclose this in a company announcement in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy," Vestas said, without sharing further information.

Worth noting, Danish offshore wind installation services firm Cadeler signed a firm contract in July with Baltic Power, a joint venture project of ORLEN and Northland Power Inc, for the installation of 76 offshore wind turbines.

At the time, Cadeler said the contract entailed the installation of 76 Vestas 15MW offshore wind turbines in the Polish Baltic Sea, which would be one of the first times the new V236-15.0 MW model will be used commercially.

The wind farm will be situated in the Baltic Sea, 23 kilometers North of the Polish coast, near Łeba. It will spread across more than 130 square kilometers.

World record power output

As for the powerful V236-15.0 MW turbine, Vestas said Thursday that its V236-15.0 MW prototype set the world record for most power output in 24 hours.

"Vestas’ V236-15.0 MW prototype set a world record for the most power output by a single wind turbine in a 24-hour period: 363 megawatt-hours.

The prototype was installed at the Østerild National test center for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark, in December 2022. Since then, the turbine has been through an extensive test and verification program," Vestas said.

“Seven months into testing, we are excited to see the performance of the turbine at full power at continuously high wind. The verification campaign will continue to achieve the type certification and further demonstrate what a high-quality machine can deliver over time," Jesper Uth, Senior Director Test & Validation.