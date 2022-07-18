Cadeler Enters Polish Offshore Wind Market with Baltic Power Deal

Danish offshore wind installation contractor Cadeler A/S has secured a vessel reservation agreement with Baltic Power for the installation of more than 70 offshore wind turbine generators (WTGs) in the Polish Baltic Sea. This marks Cadeler’s entry into Poland's developing offshore wind market.

Under the agreement, Cadeler will transport and install more than 70 wind turbine generators for the wind farm that will have a total capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

The project is being developed by Baltic Power, which is a joint venture between Poland's PKN ORLEN and Canada's Northland Power.

Cadeler will make use of one of its two O-class installation vessels, which by the time of the project execution, will feature a new and upgraded crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters. The final contract is expected to be signed off during the first half of 2022.

The Baltic Power offshore wind farm will be the first commercial-scale project in Poland and one of the largest in the country.

The project is planned to begin in 2024 and will be finalized in 2026. Poland, which currently doesn't have any offshore wind farms installed, plans to build 5.9 GW of offshore wind by 2030, and 11 GW by 2040.

The Baltic Power wind farm will be situated in the Baltic Sea, 23 kilometers North of the Polish coast. The wind farm will spread across an area of more than 130 square kilometers. The size and brand of the turbines are yet to be confirmed.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler: “Poland has made an ambitious plan for offshore wind, and this project marks the first of many exciting projects in the coming years. There is a large potential in the Baltic Sea for installing offshore wind turbines, and we are happy to get the opportunity for the first time to join forces with Polish companies in driving the transition towards green energy, while sharing our best practice and extensive know-how. This project is a win-win for all parties involved and we look forward to a good cooperation."