Floatel Bags 4-Month Contract to Support Shell's Offshore Operations in the UK North Sea

Offshore accommodation rig firm Floatel International has secured a 4-month charter to provide accommodation support to Shell in the UK North Sea.

Floatel, which owns and operates five semisubmersible accommodation units, said the contract was for accommodation support at Shell's Shearwater offshore field.

The assignment will start in June 2024, with Shell having the option to extend the charter before and after the firm period.

Floatel did not say exactly which rig would be assigned for work with Shell.

The accommodation capacity of the Floatel fleet ranges from 440 beds to 560 beds. All vessels are equipped with large deck areas, workshops, and crane support, and are used to assist with offshore hook-up projects and maintenance and modifications of existing offshore facilities.

Floatel did not provide details on the exact project scope.

To remind, Offshore Engineer reported in July 2022 that Shell had decided to develop the Jackdaw offshore gas field near its Shearwater hub, approximately 250 kilometers east of Aberdeen, Scotland.

Expected to come online in the mid-2020s, Jackdaw will comprise a wellhead platform (WHP) that is not permanently attended, along with four subsea production wells and a 31-kilometer pipeline from the Jackdaw WHP to Shell’s Shearwater gas hub.

Timeline shown in Shell's Jackdaw environmental statement from February 2022, foresees the installation of topsides and export pipeline in Q3 2023 - Q1 2024 period, with first production set for Q3 or Q4 2025.





