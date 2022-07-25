Shell to Develop Jackdaw Gas Project in the UK North Sea

Supermajor Shell on Monday said it will develop the Jackdaw gas field approximately 250 kilometers east of Aberdeen, Scotland in the U.K. North Sea.

The Jackdaw field is 100% owned and operated by Shell U.K. affiliate BG International, which has taken the final investment decision (FID) to develop the Jackdaw gas field, following regulatory approval earlier this year.

Expected to come online in the mid-2020s, Jackdaw will comprise a wellhead platform (WHP) that is not permanently attended, along with four subsea production wells and a 31-kilometer pipeline from the Jackdaw WHP to Shell’s Shearwater gas hub.

Peak production from the field is estimated at 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or more than 6% of projected U.K. North Sea gas production in the middle of this decade.

“We are committed to providing our customers with secure and stable supplies of energy, and to do so responsibly, efficiently and economically,” said Shell Upstream Director, Zoe Yujnovich. “Investments like Jackdaw are consistent with the U.K.’s North Sea Transition Deal and Shell’s Powering Progress strategy, providing the energy people need today while serving as the foundation for investments in the low carbon energy system of the future.”

Gas from the Jackdaw field will come ashore at St Fergus, where Shell is involved in the development of the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage project, which could sequester carbon dioxide (CO2) from industrial clusters in Scotland, the UK and northern Europe.