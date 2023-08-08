Petrofac Offshore Workers in the UK Vote for Strike Action

The UK-based union Unite said Monday that offshore workers employed by Petrofac Facilities Management Limited had voted for strike action in disputes over jobs, pay, and conditions.

Around 80 Unite members contracted to work on Ithaca Energy’s FPF1 platform, Captain WPP, Captain floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, Alba FSU, and Alba North installations emphatically backed strike action.

On the Petrofac (Ithaca) – FPF1 installation, Unite members voted by 94.4 percent and on the Captain Alba installations by 100 percent in support of taking strike action.

"Unite can confirm that 24-hour strike action by around 50 Unite members fighting to secure a higher pay offer from Petrofac will take place on August 21, 23, and August 28 on the Ithaca FPF1 installation. A continuous overtime ban will also come into effect on August 21," Unite said.

The trade union will announce days of industrial action involving around 30 members on the Ithaca Captain and Alba installations later this week.

"This dispute centers on Ithaca Energy’s fourteen days ‘clawback’ policy. This policy is significantly above the industry norm of seven days, and it is the financial equivalent to £6,000 lost income per person," Unite said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Petrofac membership remain strong and resolute in their determination to secure a better deal from the company. Our members working on Ithaca Energy installations are involved in a long-running dispute with the contractor over fair pay and also the fourteen days clawback policy in operation which is draconian. We will continue to fully support our members in the fight to secure better jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”

The workers set to be involved in industrial action include electrical, production, and mechanical technicians, deck crew, scaffolders, and crane operators.