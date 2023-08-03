Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GEOS Secures Two-month Contract Extension for PSV in Norway

August 3, 2023

Credit: Per Ivar fagervoll/MarineTraffic.com
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Golden Energy Offshore Services AS (GEOS) has secured a contract extension with Repsol for its Energy Swan platform supply vessel in Norway.

The contract is a direct continuation of the current charter contract from 2021.

The large PSV Energy Swan was chartered in 2021 for a firm period of one year, plus another optional year.

Since the expiration of the firm period, the two companies have agreed to several extensions, with this latest being for two more months, until November  1, 2023. Financial details of the latest extension were not disclosed.

The are no more options available for Repsol Norge AS after November 1, 2023. 

The 2005-built Energy Swan is a ST 216 design large PSV / pipe carrier.

