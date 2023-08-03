DORIS Selected as Principal Designer for Two Floating Wind Farms in Scotland

Offshore engineering services company DORIS has been appointed Principal Designer on the Broadshore and Bellrock floating offshore wind farm projects in Scotland by the BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership.

The Broadshore and Bellrock projects are located 50 km north of Fraserburgh and 130 km east of Aberdeen, respectively.

The floating wind farm projects are being developed by the BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership formed to deliver floating offshore wind farms in the UK.

With a cumulative capacity of up to 2.1 GW, the two proposed floating offshore wind farms were awarded their licenses during the 2022 ScotWind leasing round.

Since then, the partnership has also been successful in the recent INTOG leasing round, with two 99.45 MW innovation projects, Sinclair and Scaraben, which lie adjacent to the Broadshore project.

As Principal Designer, DORIS will deploy its experience and knowledge of Construction, Design and Management (CDM) 2015 regulations to plan, manage, monitor, and coordinate design risk management activities, support contractor selection and appointments, and ensure CDM and HSEQ management system compliance across the pre-construction phases of the two floating offshore wind farms through to a final investment decision.



