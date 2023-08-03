TechnipFMC to Supply Flexible Pipe for Ndungu Project, Offshore Angola

Oilfield services and equipment provider TechnipFMC said Wednesday it had received a significant award from Azule Energy to supply flexible pipe for its Ndungu project, offshore Angola.

For TechnipFMC, a “significant” award is between $75 million and $250 million.

The Ndungu project will tie into Block 15/06 West Hub, where TechnipFMC was recently awarded a substantial flexible pipe contract.

Through this extension, the company was able to provide an optimized solution that enables Azule to maintain schedule and achieve efficiencies, Technip FMC said. Azule Energy is a joint venture between BP and Eni in Angola, established in August 2022.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “This contract is the result of transparency and collaboration between TechnipFMC and Azule to accommodate a fast-track schedule. Trust, responsiveness, and agility are at the core of the relationship we are building with this key player in Angola. We’re delighted to be working with Azule once again.”