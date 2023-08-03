Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC to Supply Flexible Pipe for Ndungu Project, Offshore Angola

August 3, 2023

Image for Illustration - Credit: TechnipFMC
Image for Illustration - Credit: TechnipFMC

Oilfield services and equipment provider TechnipFMC said Wednesday it had received a significant award from Azule Energy to supply flexible pipe for its Ndungu project, offshore Angola.

For TechnipFMC, a “significant” award is between $75 million and $250 million.

The Ndungu project will tie into Block 15/06 West Hub, where TechnipFMC was recently awarded a substantial flexible pipe contract. 

Through this extension, the company was able to provide an optimized solution that enables Azule to maintain schedule and achieve efficiencies, Technip FMC said. Azule Energy is a joint venture between BP and Eni in Angola, established in August 2022.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “This contract is the result of transparency and collaboration between TechnipFMC and Azule to accommodate a fast-track schedule. Trust, responsiveness, and agility are at the core of the relationship we are building with this key player in Angola. We’re delighted to be working with Azule once again.”

 

Pipelines Industry News Activity Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit: Zerophoto/AdobeStock

Libya: Eni Lifts 2014 Exploration Force Majeure
Credit: TotalEnergies (File image)

Italy's Saipem Sees Progress Towards Resuming Mozambique...

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Britain Boosts Latest Renewable Power Subsidy Round by 22 Million Pounds

Britain Boosts Latest Renewable Power Subsidy Round by 22 Million Pounds

Romania: Neptun Deep Offshore Project Enters Development Phase

Romania: Neptun Deep Offshore Project Enters Development Phase

Spirit Energy Reports Record-Breaking Year in Offshore Decommissioning Activities

Spirit Energy Reports Record-Breaking Year in Offshore Decommissioning Activities

India's GAIL Close to Finalizing Qatar LNG Purchase Deal

India's GAIL Close to Finalizing Qatar LNG Purchase Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine