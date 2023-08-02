Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

HMDC to Pay $400,000 for 2019 Oil Spill Offshore Canada

August 2, 2023

Hibernia oil slick in mid-July 2019 - Credit: C-NLOPB
Hibernia oil slick in mid-July 2019 - Credit: C-NLOPB

Canadian oil firm Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) will pay $400,000 for a 2019 offshore oil spill, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said Tuesday.

According to C-NLOPB, HMDC has pled guilty to a charge stemming from an offshore oil spill that occurred on July 17, 2019, from the Hibernia Platform in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area.

HMDC spilled around 12,000 liters of crude oil and water mixture from the Hibernia Platform into the Atlantic Ocean, some 315 kilometers east of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Avalon Peninsula. 

The cleanup effort spanned two and a half weeks and included numerous vessels engaged in various spill response and remediation methods.
During the cleanup efforts, six oiled birds were found.

HMDC will pay a fine of $90,000, and in addition, HMDC was ordered to pay $310,000 into the Environmental Damages Fund.

Click here to learn more about the cause of the incident: https://www.cnlopb.ca/wp-content/uploads/news/asof_hmdc.pdf

HMDC members are ExxonMobil Canada (33.125%), Chevron Canada Resources (26.875%), Suncor (20%), Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation (8.5%), Murphy Oil (6.5%), and Equinor Canada Ltd. (5%).


 

Industry News Activity North America Oil Spill

Related Offshore News

Bokalift 2 installing the first U.S.-made offshore substation - Credit: Boskalis

Boskalis Installs First U.S.-Made Offshore Substation for...
©Sundry Photography/AdobeStock

Chevron's $6B Q2 Profit Tops Analysts' Outlook

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Prime Minister Sunak Defends Britain's Climate Record

Prime Minister Sunak Defends Britain's Climate Record

Offshore Sector Dominates Oil & Gas Exploration Spending, But Results Disappointing in 2023

Offshore Sector Dominates Oil & Gas Exploration Spending, But Results Disappointing in 2023

Have Your Say: Irish Gov't Invites Views on South Coast Offshore Wind Projects

Have Your Say: Irish Gov't Invites Views on South Coast Offshore Wind Projects

Norway's Petoro Warns It is Harder to Electrify Oil, Gas Platforms

Norway's Petoro Warns It is Harder to Electrify Oil, Gas Platforms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine