HMDC to Pay $400,000 for 2019 Oil Spill Offshore Canada

Canadian oil firm Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) will pay $400,000 for a 2019 offshore oil spill, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said Tuesday.

According to C-NLOPB, HMDC has pled guilty to a charge stemming from an offshore oil spill that occurred on July 17, 2019, from the Hibernia Platform in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area.

HMDC spilled around 12,000 liters of crude oil and water mixture from the Hibernia Platform into the Atlantic Ocean, some 315 kilometers east of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Avalon Peninsula.

The cleanup effort spanned two and a half weeks and included numerous vessels engaged in various spill response and remediation methods.

During the cleanup efforts, six oiled birds were found.

HMDC will pay a fine of $90,000, and in addition, HMDC was ordered to pay $310,000 into the Environmental Damages Fund.

Click here to learn more about the cause of the incident: https://www.cnlopb.ca/wp-content/uploads/news/asof_hmdc.pdf

HMDC members are ExxonMobil Canada (33.125%), Chevron Canada Resources (26.875%), Suncor (20%), Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation (8.5%), Murphy Oil (6.5%), and Equinor Canada Ltd. (5%).



