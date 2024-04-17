VIKING Teams Up with Heliservice for US Offshore Wind Services

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has signed a strategic agreement with HeliService USA to supply it with certified personal protective equipment to uphold offshore wind industry safety standards along the U.S. East Coast.

Building on enduring relations between the companies, the agreement includes personal protective equipment (PPE) for the aircrews and service technicians who support turbine installation and maintenance.

Rhode Island-based HeliService USA will hold a complete inventory of ETSO-approved VIKING PPE at Quonset Point, where it has invested in additional facilities to service regional offshore wind needs.

Including everything from pilot and crew immersion suits and aviation lifejackets, to hoisting gear, the agreement also authorizes HeliService USA to take care of VIKING PPE service and maintenance, as certified under ETSO ‘Part 145’.

First evidence of the new agreement in action sees VIKING PPE being deployed to serve the needs of Vestas Wind Systems in the region.

VIKING has a frame agreement to support air-borne personnel safety covering Vestas installations worldwide, with arrangements varying in different territories. HeliService USA will be the preferred supplier for Vestas in the US with VIKING and Vestas taking full responsibility for fulfilling the PPE needs of those on board.

“This is a key strategic partnership for VIKING, a significant win in a growing market, and a strong validation of the leading position our aviation and service technician PPE has established in the offshore wind industry worldwide.

“It provides a highly efficient and practical solution for Vestas as the end-client by ensuring best quality PPE is always available, while partnership with HeliService USA also provides a platform for growth with other clients and in other markets,” said Bettina Kjærgaard, Global Sales Manager Offshore Wind, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment.

“Working with VIKING means that our service clients can always be assured of the highest quality PPE, while we maximize the time the products supplied are in service,” said Chris Campo, Director of Sales and Business Development, HeliService USA.