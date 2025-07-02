Borr Drilling Announces CEO Succession Plan

Borr Drilling’s Board of Directors has reached a unanimous decision to appoint Bruno Morand as successor to CEO Patrick Schorn, effective September 1, 2025.

Schorn will become Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, while current Chairman Tor Olav Trøim will continue to serve as a Director of the Board. Additionally, current Director Dan Rabun (former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Ensco plc) will become Lead Independent Director.

The moves aim to ensure the continuity of independent and objective leadership on behalf of Borr Drilling’s shareholders.

“During Patrick’s seven years at Borr Drilling initially as a Director and subsequently as our CEO, the company has established itself as the leading international jackup drilling contractor. In building the company, including the development of a world-class leadership team, it is a natural progression for the company to promote from within,” said Trøim.

“We are thrilled to be able to tap someone of Bruno’s caliber to lead the company through the next phase. With decades of experience in the industry, he brings the optimal mix of continuity and fresh perspectives; and we expect that his dynamic leadership, customer-centric approach, and market acumen will both drive our current strategy forward and also expand our perspectives on new opportunities.”

Morand, who has served as Chief Commercial Officer at the company since 2023, is a 20-year veteran of the offshore drilling industry, having held management positions with international rig contractors in the areas of operational management, project management, marketing and customer relationship management. He originally joined Borr in 2017 and throughout his time at the company has played an active role with the company’s global portfolio of clients and strategic partners.

“We are fortunate to have had the wisdom and diverse skills of our Board of Directors, led by industry veteran Tor Olav Trøim. This succession sets us up for a seamless transition, and also enables us to allocate additional leadership capacity to the long-term planning that is critical at this juncture,” said Schorn. “Bruno’s appointment will enable our leadership team and Board to increase focus in the strategic imperatives and potential inorganic opportunities that we expect will drive our company through the next phase of growth.”

Additionally, Trøim announced the nomination of Thiago Mordehachvili, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Granular Capital Ltd., holding more than 19% of the company’s shares, to join the Board as a Director, following a Special General Meeting planned for August 6, subject to approval of shareholders to increase the number of board members.

Mordehachvili would bring valuable additional capabilities and perspectives, particularly in the areas of M&A, capital allocation and capital markets.

Mordehachvili commented that he is pleased to be nominated to the Board to contribute in creating long-term shareholder value at Borr Drilling. “As a significant shareholder of Borr Drilling for several years, Granular Capital has seen firsthand the impact of the company having superior assets, operations and culture in an otherwise volatile industry. These attributes are powerful and further differentiate Borr as the sector evolves going forward. By bringing additional capital markets expertise to an already experienced Board of Directors, we believe our involvement can further solidify Borr Drilling’s position as a leader in the shallow water development drilling market.”

Jason Crowe will succeed Morand as SVP Commercial, effective September 1, 2025. All other members of the leadership team remain unchanged.

Borr Drilling has also obtained more favorable terms on some financial covenants that, together with a proposed $100 million equity raise, are expected to increase the company’s available liquidity by more than $200 million.





