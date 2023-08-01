Japan's KEPCO Becomes Co-Investor in DemoSATH Floating Wind Project

The Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) has signed an agreement with Spanish offshore engineering firm Saitec Offshore Technologies to join the DemoSATH floating wind technology project as a strategic partner and co-investor.

"With this partnership, KEPCO becomes the second world-class utility to join DemoSATH Project since RWE Offshore Wind is already part of the project since 2020. The collaboration between Saitec Offshore Technologies, RWE Offshore Wind, and now KEPCO, creates a powerful alliance that will drive innovation, accelerate the commercialization of SATH floating wind solution, and contribute to the transition towards a more sustainable energy future," Saitec Offshore Technologies said.

SATH Technology is based on a concrete platform concept with a plug-and-play Single Point Mooring, the same technology used for FPSOs, only unlike FPSOs, this platform is designed to have offshore wind turbines installed on it.

Saitec Offshore’s CCO Immanuel Capano declares: “Our partnership with KEPCO marks a significant milestone for the DemoSATH project. KEPCO’s vast experience and considerable resources amplify our capabilities, bringing a new level of expertise to our collective efforts. This partnership symbolizes not just an alliance, but a shared vision for the immense potential of floating wind energy.”

Credit: Saitec Offshore Technologies

Kansai Electric Power, Executive Officer & Deputy Director of Renewable Energy Division, Kazumi Ogura comments: “As KEPCO, we are very pleased to be here today and to be a part of such a superb project-DemoSATH. We will make the most of our expertise to contribute to the success of the project, and we are confident that our participation in DemoSATH will allow us to take a giant step forward in realizing our goals and vision at floating offshore wind industry.”

A little over a year ago, Saitec Offshore Technologies and renewables giant RWE marked the completion and the launching operation of their DemoSATH floating wind unit.

"The DemoSATH project uses a 2MW turbine in a full-scale prototype that will be deployed offshore Bilbao and will be the first floating turbine connected to the Spanish grid," Saitec said at the time.

The aim of this demonstrator project is to test the technology for the industrialization of offshore wind farms in deep waters.