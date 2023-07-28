Tenaris to Supply 46,000 Tons of Pipe for Turkey's Giant Offshore Gas Field

Steel pipe supplier Tenaris will supply pipes and services for phase II-A of the Sakarya offshore gas field development in the Black Sea, offshore Turkey.

The offshore gas field is operated by Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and located in the ultra-deep waters of the western Black Sea, approximately 175km offshore Eregli, Turkey.

“In a challenging environment, Tenaris successfully managed the delivery of 65,000 tons of pipes and services for the first phase of the Sakarya project," said Andrea Previtali, Tenaris Vice President Line Pipe and Process.

Previtali said that the positive experience during the first phase of the project, led to Tenaris being reconfirmed for the following one,

For this second phase of the line pipe project, Tenaris will deliver of 46,000 tons of 16” seamless pipes.

Materials will be delivered in combination with Tenaris’s One Line services, including the application of a 3-layer polypropylene anticorrosion coating (3LPP) on all the pipes, anti-buoyancy concrete coating (CWC) on approximately 5 kilometers of the pipeline, installation of sacrificial anodes, buckle arrestors and bendsm, Tenaris said.

The production of the pipes will start in Tenaris’s plant in Italy, Dalmine, in September, with the full delivery expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Gas production from the giant Sakarya offshore gas field - Turkey's biggest offshore discovery - in the Black Sea started in April 2023.




