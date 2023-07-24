Singapore-based Cyan Renewables Acquires First Offshore Wind Vessel

Singapore-based offshore wind vessel firm Cyan Renewables said Friday it had acquired its first vessel from DEME Offshore NL - the Service Operation Vessel (SOV) Groenewind, for an undisclosed fee.

The Groenewind is a SWATH vessel used to service offshore wind farms. The vessel hull is designed and optimized for safe transfers of service technicians to offshore wind turbines in all weather conditions.

It can accommodate 24 service technicians in spacious single cabins and with large modern lounge areas allowing for social interaction for the service technicians and vessel crew

"In its first years of operation, the vessel set new standards for transferring service technicians allowing them to access turbines in more than 3 m significant wave heights, which is considered unique for a vessel of its size. The design of the vessel further drives down maintenance, construction and fuel costs, making it more sustainable to operate. Cyan Renewables has acquired the vessel design IP rights, which will allow the construction of future vessels with the same design," Cyan Renewables said.

"The purchase of this first SOV is part of the company’s strategy to bolster its service capabilities and begin service offerings to clients globally. Cyan will continue to operate Gronewind’s for the next 15 years, supporting Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) in maintaining three offshore wind farms in Belgium. Together, these windfarms produce enough sustainable energy to power 800,000 Belgium homes annually. The vessel will be managed from Cyan’s European headquarters in Esbjerg, Denmark," Cyan Renewables said.

Cyan Renewables, launched in Q3 2022, has plans to acquire and own US$1 billion in vessels over the next 3 years.