Ulstein to Design Cyan Renewables' Offshore Foundation Installation Vessels

Singapore-based Cyan Renewables has contracted Ulstein Design & Solutions BV to design a series of new floating foundation installation vessels (FFIV) dedicated to offshore wind.

Ulstein said that the new FFIVs would feature adequate deck space and crane capacity to meet developments in foundation design, including monopiles and jackets.

In addition, they will also have low emission capability, using a hybrid power system consisting of dual-fuel engines (methanol), shore power and a battery energy storage system.

Torgeir E. Ramstad, Cyan's Managing Director FFIV Division, and former CEO of OHT, which merged with Seaway 7 in 2021, said:"With their strong track record in heavy lift vessel design and a good understanding of the market constraints and requirements, Ulstein is the preferred partner to design our new vessels.

“Cyan Renewables will be a leading global vessel provider to offshore wind by partnering with Developers and EPCI and T&I contractors based on future-proof vessels in all categories.”

Edwin van Leeuwen, Managing Director at Ulstein Design & Solutions BV said: "We are very pleased that Cyan recognizes our added value and is placing their trust in us to realize their ambitions in offshore wind."

“Back in time, we predicted a lack of foundation installation vessels and as developments go fast, our R&D focus has been on future-oriented FIV designs to suit the exponential growth of offshore wind.

Seraya Partners (“Seraya”) is pleased to announce the formation of its third energy transition investment platform, Cyan Renewables (“Cyan”). Cyan is the world's first pure-play offshore wind farm vessel operator serving the fast-growing offshore wind farm industry in Asia.

Cyan was launched in September 2022 by Singapore-based Seraya Partners, to own, operate, and lease vessels across the offshore wind farm value chain including Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV), Service Operation Vessel (SOV) and Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV).

"The global offshore wind farm industry is worth USD 33.5 billion today and is expected to grow by eleven times (11x) from 36 GW of installed capacity in 2020 to 386 GW by 2035. Cyan targets this fast-growing offshore wind farm market where there is chronic shortage of specialized vessels to support the installation and long-term operations & maintenance of offshore wind farms. Cyan aims to own and operate US$1 billion portfolio of vessels over the next 3 years," Seraya said in a statement announcing the launch of Cyan.