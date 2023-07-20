Armada Kraken FPSO's Production Climbs After Shutdown

Bumi Armada's Armada Kraken FPSO, a production unit operating at EnQuest's Kraken offshore field in the UK North Sea, has increased operational performance following a shutdown in early June.

As Offshore Engineer previously reported, the Armada Kraken FPSO was shut in in June following the failure of critical hydraulic submersible pump (HSP) transformers.

The Kraken FPSO is deployed at Kraken field under a bareboat charter contract.

During the first four months of 2023, the average net production from the Kraken field was 15,910 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

On June 21, Bumi Armada said that production had resumed from the FPSO and was at around 60% of pre-shutdown levels.

In an update on Thursday, July 20, Bumi Armada said: Bumi Armada wishes to announce that one HSP transformer has been reconditioned from the failed HSP transformer units. Following successful installation of the reconditioned HSP transformer on the Armada Kraken FPSO, it commenced operating on July 20, 2023, such that the vessel's operational performance has returned to approximately 90% of pre-shutdown levels."

Bumi Armada said it would continue to announce material updates as and when they are known.



