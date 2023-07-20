Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Armada Kraken FPSO's Production Climbs After Shutdown

July 20, 2023

©Alasdair Macleod/MarineTraffic.com
©Alasdair Macleod/MarineTraffic.com

Bumi Armada's Armada Kraken FPSO, a production unit operating at EnQuest's Kraken offshore field in the UK North Sea, has increased operational performance following a shutdown in early June.

As Offshore Engineer previously reported, the Armada Kraken FPSO was shut in in June following the failure of critical hydraulic submersible pump (HSP) transformers.

The Kraken FPSO is deployed at Kraken field under a bareboat charter contract.

During the first four months of 2023, the average net production from the Kraken field was 15,910 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

On June 21, Bumi Armada said that production had resumed from the FPSO and was at around 60% of pre-shutdown levels.

In an update on Thursday, July 20, Bumi Armada said: Bumi Armada wishes to announce that one HSP transformer has been reconditioned from the failed HSP transformer units. Following successful installation of the reconditioned HSP transformer on the Armada Kraken FPSO, it commenced operating on July 20, 2023, such that the vessel's operational performance has returned to approximately 90% of pre-shutdown levels."

Bumi Armada said it would continue to announce material updates as and when they are known.

 


North Sea Industry News Activity FPSO Floating Production UKCS

Related Offshore News

©Yinson

Yinson to Acquire Atlanta FPSO, Activating 15-year Charter...
Ithaca Enegy made the Fotla discovery in 2021, usint the WilPhoenix semi-submersible drilling rig - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Ithaca Energy Takes Full Ownership of Fotla Discovery....

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Armada Kraken FPSO's Production Climbs After Shutdown

Armada Kraken FPSO's Production Climbs After Shutdown

CRP Subsea Secures 'Major' Contract for Deepwater Oil Field Project in Brazil

CRP Subsea Secures 'Major' Contract for Deepwater Oil Field Project in Brazil

Biden Administration's Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind Sale on the Horizon

Biden Administration's Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind Sale on the Horizon

UK's Well-Safe Solutions Eyes Lucrative Australian Offshore Decommissioning Market

UK's Well-Safe Solutions Eyes Lucrative Australian Offshore Decommissioning Market

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine