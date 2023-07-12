Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Bags Major Subsea Pipeline, Cable Order in Qatar

July 12, 2023

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock
©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

Offshore installation firm McDermott has secured a major subsea pipelines and cables engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) project from Qatargas.

The award is related to the North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) Offshore Fuel Gas Pipeline and Subsea Cables Project, COMP1. McDermott defines a major contract as between $750 million and $1.5 billion.

The COMP1 project is part of the NFPS Offshore Compression Project involving the installation of new assets in Qatar's North Field, including compression complexes at seven locations to sustain gas supply to the existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains into the future.

The contract award to McDermott follows the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP) contract awarded to McDermott in 2022, which is currently under execution and McDermott says, "remains one of the largest contracts McDermott has been awarded in its company history."

The scope of the contract includes the installation of 118 miles (190 kilometers) of 32" diameter subsea pipelines, 11 miles (17 kilometers) of subsea composite cables, 116 miles (186 kilometers) of fiber optic cables, and six miles (10 kilometers) of onshore pipelines. 

The project will be managed and engineered entirely from the McDermott Doha office, with fabrication taking place at QFAB. 

Mike Sutherland, McDermott Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East said:"As we continue to progress the NFXP offshore contract awarded to us last year, we are helping the State of Qatar expand LNG production from 77 to 126 MTPA via the new LNG trains under construction. We are delighted to deliver this key pipeline and cable infrastructure and support the extension of the production plateau for the existing LNG trains."

"Our continued commitment to Qatar, building end-to-end execution capability in-country and significantly enhancing the local fabrication platform via QFAB, the McDermott-Nakilat joint venture fabrication yard in Qatar, will support continued energy development in the region," said Neil Gunnion, Qatar Country Manager and Vice President, Operations.


