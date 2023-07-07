BW Offshore Sells FPSO Sendje Berge

BW Offshore has today closed the transaction for the sale of the FPSO Sendje Berge in Nigeria to "a local FPSO owner and operator" for $15 million.

Following the transaction, the buyer has assumed responsibility for the operations of the FPSO Sendje Berge, BW Offshore said.

"The unit has now completed more than 18 years on the Okwori field [in Nigeria, with Addax/Sinopec] since it commenced operations in April 2005," BW Offshore said.

The vessel caught media attention in July 2020 after pirates attacked it and kidnapped nine Nigerian crew members. A month after the incident, BW Offshore said the workers had been safely released.

The Sendje Berge has an oil processing capacity of 50,000 bbl/d and gas handling capacity of 55 mmscfd. It can store 2,000,000 bbl.

This is the latest in a string of non-core FPSO sales completed by BW Offshore in recent months, including the sale of Espoir Ivoirien, BW Athena, BW Opportunity, and is in talks to sell FPSO ABO, which has a contract with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A, until July 31, 2023.

In its quarterly presentation in May, BW Offshore said that the recycling of Petróleo Nautipa FPSO was expected late in 2023, and the sale of FPSO Polvo to BW Energy was planned to be completed in the first half of 2024.

BW Offshore's core FPSO projects include the Barossa FPSO being built for Santos in Australia, BW Adolo, which produces oil for BW Energy in Gabon, BW Catcher, which is on a contract with Harbour Energy in the UK North Sea, and BW Pioneer on a contract with Murphy Oil Corporation in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.