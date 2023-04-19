Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BW Offshore Sells BW Athena FPSO

April 19, 2023

©BW Offshore
©BW Offshore

FPSO-leasing company BW Offshore has completed the sale of its BW Athena FPSO to an undisclosed third party. 

"The transaction is part of BW Offshore’s strategy to transition to floating energy infrastructure investments. The sale of the FPSO will have a limited positive effect on results to be presented for Q2 2023. At the time of closing, the unit was unencumbered and debt-free," BW Offshore said.

In its 2022 annual report, BW Offshore said divestment negotiations were ongoing for BW Athena, Espoir Ivoirien, Abo FPSO, and Sendje Berge FPSO, representing the remaining units in the conventional FPSO fleet.

BW Athena was in lay-up at the time of the annual report release.

The FPSO had produced oil from the Athena field in the UK North Sea before its demobilization in early 2016.


BW Athena Specs:

Conversion year2012
Oil Processing Capacity30,000 bbl/d
Gas Handling Capacity3.7 mmscfd
Water Injection Capacity30,000 bbl/d
Storage Capacity50,000 bbl
MooringTurret
