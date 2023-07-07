Enersense to Provide Steel Structures for Hugin A Offshore Platform in Norway

Finland-based Enersense said Friday it would deliver offshore steel structures for the Hugin A production platform to Aker Solutions in Norway.

Aker Solutions has ordered steel structure modules (pre-assembled units) from Enersensefor the Hugin A production platform, which is part of the Aker BP-operated Yggdrasil oil and gas development in the North Sea, which consists of license groups Hugin, Fulla, and Munin in the North Sea.

Jaakko Leivo, EVP, Smart Industry, Enersense said: “This is a new opening for us in the Norwegian offshore market, and we believe that a well-executed project will enable the expansion of our cooperation into the rapidly growing energy market, where Aker Solutions has strong experience. This order is significant to Enersense Offshore and we are taking the next step on the way towards our growth targets. It shows that the investments in the ramp-up of Enersense Offshore, which we acquired in the autumn of 2021, are beginning to materialise and will enable us to further strengthen our own organisation and partner network,” says

The project will begin with engineering and planning in late summer 2023, and the fabrication of the modules will start in Enersense’s production facilities in Mäntyluoto towards the end of the year. The last modules are scheduled to be delivered in December 2024.

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.