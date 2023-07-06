Third Coast Acquires Stake in Shell-operated U.S. Gulf of Mexico Offshore Platform

Houston-based Third Coast Super Holdings has acquired an indirect 26.5% non-operated interest in the Perdido offshore platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VI, L.P., a private equity fund managed by ArcLight Capital Partners.

The Perdido unit is a Shell-operated spar platform located in water depths of approximately 8,000 feet in Alaminos Canyon in the western Gulf of Mexico ("GOM") approximately 220 miles south of Galveston, Texas, and six miles from the US/Mexico maritime border.

The Perdido spar platform has a nameplate capacity of 100 MBbl/d and 200 MMcf/d, and Third Coast highlighted the producers utilizing Perdido are majors and/or high-quality investment-grade counterparties.

"We are extremely excited to acquire this world-class asset from ArcLight. Perdido generates substantial, predictable cash flow from an established production base while offering significant potential upside from an active new drill program as well as future tieback potential as new discoveries in the area are developed", stated Matt Rowland, President & CEO of Third Coast. "This acquisition continues our growth strategy, which is focused on deep water GOM assets while also providing diversification of our portfolio into the western GOM."

"Since our acquisition of the Perdido interest in 2018, we've been extremely pleased with the asset and the critical role it plays in the western GOM," said Joe Alves, a Managing Direct at ArcLight.

"As a leading infrastructure operator in the Gulf, we see Third Coast is the natural owner of the Perdido interests, complementing its interests in the Delta House and King's Quay FPS platforms. We are excited for the opportunities this transaction unlocks for Third Coast."