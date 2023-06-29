Semco Maritime Secures 5-Year Deal to Provide Personnel for Danish Oil & Gas Consortium

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
June 29, 2023

Credit: Semco Maritime
Danish offshore energy industry service provider Semco Maritime has won a 5-year contract to provide field support personnel for core crew and campaign positions from TotalEnergies Denmark on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium.

The Danish Underground Consortium partners are TotalEnergies (43,2%), BlueNord (36,8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%)

For Semco Maritime, the contract starts in July 2023 and covers offshore positions for production operators, permit coordinator assistants, HSE supervisors and laboratory technicians.

"We greatly appreciate the vote of confidence from TotalEnergies in Semco Maritime with this order for the provisioning of production personnel to take part in the continued operations of Danish Underground Consortium’s offshore installations for the coming five years. It is a key order for Semco Maritime, and we look forward to continuing and expanding the cooperation with TotalEnergies,” says Anders Benfeldt, Senior Vice President, Oil & Gas, Semco Maritime.

The contract builds on years of constructive cooperation with TotalEnergies including another 5-year manpower and construction service contract entered into in November 2022 and the ongoing re-development of the Tyra field, Semco Maritime said.

Back in April 2023,  BlueNord (ex-Noreco) entered into a strategic partnership with Semco Maritime to jointly explore oil and gas opportunities.

