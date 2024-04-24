Second HVDC Platform Installed at World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Saipem has installed the second unmanned High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) platform at Dogger Bank, being built in UK waters and set to become the world’s largest offshore wind farm once constructed.

The substation is the second of three platforms, each supplied by Aibel, to be installed at Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, which is being constructed in three phases known as A, B, and C, each with a capacity of 1.2 GW.

The platform was installed 130 km from the UK coastline at Dogger Bank B by Saipem using the Saipem 7000 vessel and features a Hitachi Energy HVDC system developed to transmit power more efficiently than traditional AC systems.

It will receive 1.2 GW of AC power generated by the 95 offshore wind turbines of Dogger Bank B, before converting it to DC for transmission to an onshore converter station located near Beverley in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Measuring 75 meters long, 45 meters wide and 39 meters high, the platform utilizes a four-legged steel jacket foundation structure designed and fabricated by Saipem in water depths of around 28 meters.

The first platform was installed at Dogger Bank A in April 2023, representing the first time this technology has been used in offshore wind in the UK.

All three platforms will be controlled from shore and feature a lean design, resulting in a 70% weight reduction per MW compared to previous platform designs.

“The urgent energy transition requires strong collaboration, new business models, and global standards. We are proud to be the technology partner for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project, with HVDC being the force multiplier for the clean energy transition, increasing access to an energy system that is more sustainable, flexible and secure.

“This is another significant milestone in securing the UK’s future energy needs, made possible by foresighted partners such as SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vårgrønn that have made the UK a leader in the transition to clean power,” said Andreas Berthou, Head of HVDC at Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business.

When in full operation, the Dogger Bank field will consist of 277 wind turbines and produce 3.6 GW, enough to power six million UK households. It is being developed by SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vårgrønn.

The first phase of the project already started producing power for the UK households in October 2023.