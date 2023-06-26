ADNOC Drilling Secures $2 Billion in Contracts for Five Jack-up Rigs

ADNOC Drilling on Friday confirmed the award of five 10-year contracts, totaling approximately $2 billion for jack-up rigs in support of ADNOC Offshore’s growing drilling operations.

"The contractual conditions, particularly the duration, were agreed with the client in light of the strength of the offshore jack-up market with higher day rates. The contracts supporting drilling operations across five fields in ADNOC’s offshore portfolio, are for the charter of five high-specification, premium jack-up rigs along with all required manpower and equipment," ADNOC Drilling said.

The rigs will start activity progressively from the end of 2023, with significant revenue expected in 2024 and first full-year revenue contribution from 2025.

Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, commented: “We are pleased to have been awarded these important contracts. Long-term contracts like these are the backbone of our business model, providing clear line of sight on future earnings. As we continue to grow our fleet, our shareholders will benefit from the opportunity to be directly invested in ADNOC’s accelerated production capacity growth, which is driving faster revenue growth and progressive, long-term shareholder returns while responding to the world’s rising energy demand.”

The five rigs have been acquired as part of the ADNOC Drilling's fast-tracked rig fleet expansion program, which the company says is designed to enable the delivery of ADNOC’s accelerated production capacity growth to meet rising global energy demand responsibly.

The new rigs - SALAMAH, AL SAADIYAT, AL SILA, RAMHAN and YAS - will be among the most capable, high-specification rigs working in the Arabian Gulf, ADNOC Drilling said.

Each of the five rigs will be equipped with a battery energy storage system to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. The hybrid power technology system stores energy in its batteries to use when there is a need for continuous power or to provide instant extra power when there is an increase in demand.

The $2 billion contract award announced Friday, follows more than $11.5 billion in long-term contracts announced since the beginning of 2022, ADNOC Drilling said.