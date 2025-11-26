Vantage Drilling Reports Q3 2025 Results

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. reported a net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $67.2 million or $4.97 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately $10.6 million or $0.80 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, Vantage had approximately $197.4 million in cash, including $35.0 million in pre-funding for upgrading the Tungsten Explorer, $2.4 million in restricted cash and $4.7 million prefunded by our Managed Services customers for near-term obligations. In comparison, as of December 31, 2024, Vantage had $89.6 million in cash, including $20.0 million in pre-funding for upgrading the Tungsten Explorer, $6.2 million in restricted cash and $8.3 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers for near-term obligations.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's reports or filings posted to its website or otherwise made available to its investors or creditors. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forwardlooking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.