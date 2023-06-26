DORIS Secures Second Contract for Gray Whale 3 Floating Offshore Wind Farm in South Korea

Offshore engineering services firm DORIS has secured a second Front-end Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm in South Korea.

The scope of the FEED includes the project’s full electrical and communications system to the grid connection, array and export cabling, and all aspects of the fixed offshore substation foundation and topsides structures.

With a capacity of 504 MW, Gray Whale 3 is being developed by BadaEnergy, a joint venture between Corio Generation, TotalEnergies, and SK ecoplant.

Situated approximately 60-70 km from the port of Ulsan, the project is part of a three-phase development expected to reach a total capacity of 1.5 GW.

"This contract award reinforces the confidence that BadaEnergy has placed in DORIS following the previous award last year to the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) / DORIS consortium for the floating foundation FEED," DORIS said.

DORIS said it would deliver the contract by combining its local resources, the expertise of its Korean partners, and its international engineering centers.

Andrew Baker, Executive Vice President of Renewables, commented, “We are delighted to be working with the BadaEnergy team again. Offshore floating wind is an important next step to scale the evolution of offshore renewables and the Gray Whale 3 project is a key global example of this".

"The Korean floating wind industry needs committed developers with vision - such as the BadaEnergy JV partners supported by local and international expertise - to make this a reality. To deliver the design we will utilise our international renewables experience, local knowledge, our design expertise in commercial floating wind farms and ability to work with local partners in Korea.”

BadaEnergy said: “We are pleased to have selected DORIS for this FEED contract for the Gray Whale 3 offshore export system. BadaEnergy is committed to leading the green energy transition in Korea and the Gray Whale 3 project will support the growth of renewables in Korea, enabled by DORIS’ engineering capability and substantial understanding of the Korean renewables industry.”