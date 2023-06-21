Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Transocean's Deepwater Titan Begins Inaugural Contract for Chevron

June 21, 2023

Deepwater Titan (Photo: Transocean)
Deepwater Titan (Photo: Transocean)

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean said its new eighth-generation drillship Deepwater Titan has started its inaugural contract with supermajor Chevron in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Built by Singapore's Sembcorp Marine and delivered to Transocean subsidiary Triton Titan GmBH in December 2022, Deepwater Titan is the world’s second eighth-generation drillship, constructed based on the builder’s Jurong Espadon 3T design.

The dual-derrick ultra-deepwater drillship is the first-ever unit delivered with two 20,000-psi blowout preventers (BOPs), well-control, riser and piping systems for high-pressure and high-temperature drilling and completion operations. It is also equipped with three-million-pound hook-load hoisting capacity and capabilities to drill up to 40,000 feet and operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet.

Deepwater Titan is now operating on five-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Offshore Drilling Activity North America Drillship

Related Offshore News

(Photo: SBM Offshore)

Brazil-bound FPSO Sepetiba Departs BOMESC Shipyard in...

MOL Group Enters CTV Business with Charter Deal for...


Trending Offshore News

©Framo

Framo's Submerged Turbine Generates Electricity from Waste...
Technology
Image for illustration - Credit; Willian Correia/MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil
Offshore

Insight

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Video

ABB Introduces Operational Planner for Offshore Wind Vessel Operations

ABB Introduces Operational Planner for Offshore Wind Vessel Operations

Current News

Transocean's Deepwater Titan Begins Inaugural Contract for Chevron

Transocean's Deepwater Titan Begins Inaugural Contract for Chevron

Atlantic Offshore to Roll Out Inmarsat LTE Fleet-wide

Atlantic Offshore to Roll Out Inmarsat LTE Fleet-wide

Offshore Oil Spending to Rise More Than 20% This Year

Offshore Oil Spending to Rise More Than 20% This Year

Shell Ramping Up Olympus Gulf of Mexico Oil Platform After Maintenance

Shell Ramping Up Olympus Gulf of Mexico Oil Platform After Maintenance

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine