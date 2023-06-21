Transocean's Deepwater Titan Begins Inaugural Contract for Chevron

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean said its new eighth-generation drillship Deepwater Titan has started its inaugural contract with supermajor Chevron in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Built by Singapore's Sembcorp Marine and delivered to Transocean subsidiary Triton Titan GmBH in December 2022, Deepwater Titan is the world’s second eighth-generation drillship, constructed based on the builder’s Jurong Espadon 3T design.

The dual-derrick ultra-deepwater drillship is the first-ever unit delivered with two 20,000-psi blowout preventers (BOPs), well-control, riser and piping systems for high-pressure and high-temperature drilling and completion operations. It is also equipped with three-million-pound hook-load hoisting capacity and capabilities to drill up to 40,000 feet and operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet.

Deepwater Titan is now operating on five-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.