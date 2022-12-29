Sembcorp Delivers 8th-generation Drillship Deepwater Titan to Transocean

Singapore-based shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine has delivered Deepwater Titan, the world’s second 8th-generation drillship, to Transocean subsidiary Triton Titan GmBH.

Deepwater Titan is the second of two new 8th-generation drillships constructed by Sembcorp Marine based on the group’s Jurong Espadon 3T design. The dual-derrick drillship is the first-ever unit delivered with two 20,000-psi blowout preventers (BOPs), well-control, riser and piping systems for high-pressure and high-temperature drilling and completion operations. It is also equipped with three-million-pound hook-load hoisting capacity and capabilities to drill up to 40,000 feet and operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet.

Following the delivery, Deepwater Titan is scheduled for deployment on a five-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The delivery follows the handover of the first newbuild 8th-generation drillship Deepwater Atlas delivered by Sembcorp Marine earlier this year.

Sembcorp Marine Head of Rigs and Floaters, William Gu, said, “The most advanced of their kind in the industry, both drillships – constructed based on the Group’s proprietary Jurong Espadon 3T design – represent the next-generation of ultra-deepwater assets with breakthrough capabilities, including a three-million-pound hook-load capacity, and greener features that set new benchmarks for the industry.”

Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine President and CEO, said, “The landmark delivery of the world’s second 8th-generation ultra-deepwater drillship, Deepwater Titan, and first with 20,000-psi BOPs, to Transocean attests to Sembcorp Marine’s demonstrated expertise in providing innovative and differentiated drillship solutions for the offshore industry. We are heartened that our close collaboration with Transocean has culminated in the successful completion of two game-changing drillships that are charting new frontiers and redefining standards for the future of offshore drilling."