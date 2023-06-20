Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Product: The CUBE Battery System

June 20, 2023

Image courtesy Lehmann Marine
Lehmann Marine launched a new marine battery system to accompany its COBRA system. The air-cooled CUBE battery system was developed, according to the manufacturer, with a superior energy density that can be stacked flexibly for optimum use of space. Designed to be compact, modular with an innovative air-cooling technology, CUBE can be freely configured in strings of up to 1,000 VDC; scalable from a few kWh to several MWh. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells and a permanent monitoring by Battery Management System on cell, module and string level are designed to maximize safety. LFP battery chemistry does not catch fire during thermal runaway, short-circuit or mechanical damage, according to Lehmann Marine.

