Huisman's 3,500mt Monopile Spreader Bar for Jan De Nul's Offshore Wind Installation Vessels

Offshore installation services company Jan De Nul Group has awarded Dutch marine equipment maker Huisman a contract for the delivery of a

3,500mt Monopile Spreader Bar for its flagship vessels Les Alizes and Voltaire.

According to Huisman, the Spreader Bar will support and optimize the installation of offshore wind turbines and will be able to handle monopiles with the largest diameter and length currently available.

"Deployed in combination with the recently delivered 3,000mt Huisman Leg Encircling Crane onboard the Voltaire and the 5,000mt Huisman Tub Mounted Crane onboard the Les Alizés, SQB will enable Jan De Nul Group to handle the largest monopiles in a safe and controlled manner."

Safe operations are ensured via automated sling handling of monopiles, reducing the number of personnel on deck.

The remotely controlled Monopile Spreader is powered by an on-board battery pack with integrated charger system for different external charging supplies.

RWE Books Jan De Nul Duo

Earlier this week, German renewable energy firm RWE signed a deal with Jan De Nul Group to secure the long-term usage of two next-generation installation vessels, “Les Alizés” and “Voltaire, for future offshore wind foundation and turbine construction.

The charters are supported by a Service Agreement through which Jan De Nul Group will provide both in-house and market solutions and services, to support and perform installation campaigns for RWE’s offshore wind projects. Through these contracts, RWE secured vessel capacities and services in a tight market.

Credit: Jan De Nul