Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Great Yarmouth Shipbuilder to Build Offshore Wind Daughter Craft Duo

June 14, 2023

©Chartwell Marine
©Chartwell Marine

UK-based offshore vessel operator North Star has awarded a new contract to Great Yarmouth-based shipbuilding Alicat Workboats Ltd for the construction of two new offshore wind daughter craft.

The hybrid-propulsion workboats 5 & 6, designed by Chartwell Marine, will be integrated into North Star’s renewable fleet. They will complement the two new SPS 120 CSOVs under construction with Vard. The crafts combine diesel and electric outboard propulsion.

Last week, North Star delivered its inaugural service operations vessel (SOV) - Grampian Tyne - designed for offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) support on the UK's Dogger Bank offshore wind farm. 

The first of four SOVs bound for development is powered by hybrid technology and, it is said to provide wind farm technicians "with state-of-the-art, V1:C1 cruise liner standard comfort and accommodation while working in the field for extended periods."

Daughter crafts 5 & 6 will play a critical role in ensuring quick, optimized, and safe operation offshore on the next series of vessels in North Star’s renewables growth, transferring technicians from CSOV to the turbine regularly in a challenging offshore environment.

Alicat Workboats Ltd will build the two vessels based on the Chartwell Daughter Craft design specification.

Shipbuilding Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Support Vessel

Related Offshore News

Credit: VARD

Vard Cuts First Steel in Vietnam for North Star's Service...
Credit: RWE

Jan De Nul's Next-Gen Installation Vessels to Install...


Trending Offshore News

Image 2a (left) – Damaged chain link perimeter skirt on southwest corner of helipad Image 2b (right) – Portion of a main rotor blade found on the deck below the helipad - Credit: NTSB

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Offshore Platform...
Offshore
Lukoil and KazMunayGas concluded a joint operating agreement and a financing agreement on the Zhenis project in late 2018 (Photo: Lukoil)

Lukoil Inks Deal on Kazakhstan's Zhenis Block
Drilling

Insight

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

JDR to Provide Inter-array Cables for 30MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Mediterranean Sea

JDR to Provide Inter-array Cables for 30MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Mediterranean Sea

DP Gezina Vessel to Remain Busy in the Baltic Sea with Contract Extension

DP Gezina Vessel to Remain Busy in the Baltic Sea with Contract Extension

Altrad Secures 5-year Fabric Maintenance Services Deal in UK North Sea

Altrad Secures 5-year Fabric Maintenance Services Deal in UK North Sea

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Probe in Autumn

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Probe in Autumn

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine