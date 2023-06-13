Vard Cuts First Steel in Vietnam for North Star's Service Operations Vessel

Shipbuilder Vard on Monday held the steel cutting ceremony for a North Star service operation vessel at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.

This is the fourth SOV to be delivered from VARD to North Star for operation on the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

The newbuild is of the VARD 4 12 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway.

The SOV will be 78 meters long with a beam of 19 meters and be able to accommodate 60 persons in single cabins.

The hybrid vessel will be equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system, highly efficient main propellers, and tunnel thrusters with permanent magnet electric motors in combination with SeaQ solutions supplied by Vard Electro in Norway.

North Star, based in the UK, ordered the vessel in December 2021.

At the time of the order, Vard said the vessel was scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024.



