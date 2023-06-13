Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dutch Intelligence Tipped CIA on Alleged Ukraine Plan to Attack Nord Stream -NOS

June 13, 2023

The gas leak from the September 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter. ©Swedish Coast Guard
The gas leak from the September 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter. ©Swedish Coast Guard

A Dutch intelligence agency tipped off the CIA about an alleged Ukrainian plan in June 2022 to blow up the Nord Stream pipeline, Dutch national broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday.

The NOS report, which was compiled with help from leading German media outlets, did not identify its sources. 

It said that the Dutch military intelligence agency MIVD had warned the CIA of the existence of such a plan, leading to a warning from Washington to Kyiv not to attack the pipeline.

Unexplained explosions ruptured both Nord Stream 1 and the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines, carrying gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, in September.

The blasts occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. Both countries said the explosions were deliberate, but have yet to determine who was responsible. Those countries and Germany are investigating.

Washington and NATO called the incident "an act of sabotage". Moscow accused investigators of dragging their feet and trying to conceal who was behind the attack. Ukraine denies responsibility. 

The MIVD could not immediately be reached for comment.


 (Reuters - Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Conor Humphries)

