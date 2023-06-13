Mainstay Marine to Build Crew Transfer Vessel for Seacat Services

Offshore energy support vessel operator Seacat Services has partnered up with marine engineering firm Mainstay Marine Solutions, to build the 20th vessel in its fleet, and the fifth Seacat Chartwell Ambitious design.

The partnership comes amidst ongoing complexities in the UK shipbuilding market, where skill shortages and a lack of financial support from the UK Government have driven up manufacturing costs and derailed local content goals across the industry, Seacat Services, which specializes in offshore crew transfers, said.

According to Seacat Services, while progress has been made to alleviate this pressure via the Home Shipbuilding Credit Guarantee Scheme, it has yet to launch in a meaningful capacity for vessel operators and builders, who must continue to navigate harsh market forces in order to provide local content.

"But despite an array of other subsidized opportunities available overseas, Seacat has continued to solely invest in UK newbuilds, with this new order taking its total spending in that pursuit to more than £65 million over the last decade. The partnership with Pembrokeshire-based Mainstay Marine represents an ongoing and enterprising commitment to bolstering the local supply chain in the face of considerable challenges" Seacat said.

Seacat Services said that the Chartwell Ambitious design responds to the need for low-emissions, cost-effective vessels, with the aluminum catamaran’s optimized hull form offering efficient fuel use as well as stability and maneuverability in harsh conditions.

At 25.2m in length, it has the capacity to transport up to 24 industrial personnel to and from offshore wind assets at high speed, while maintaining high levels of comfort and safety.

Sporting a controllable pitch propeller from Kumera Helseth and MTU-2000 series engine — its emissions reduced by a Tier-3 solution from BOS Power — the vessel will be hybrid-ready in anticipation of improved future technologies.

Ian Baylis, Founder of Seacat Services, said: “We’re delighted to be able to build our 20th boat in the UK, despite the challenges. We remain dedicated to feeding back into our own supply chain, and making sure value is felt here, by our market.

“It’s exciting to be able to work with the experienced team at Mainstay, who have been proactive in matching our passion with their dedication, expertise, and world-class facilities. With accomplished professionals like these at the forefront of our industry, there is still a lot to look forward to in the worlds of shipbuilding and vessel operation.”

Charlotte Wood, Business Development and Sales Manager at Mainstay Marine Solutions, said: “Working with Seacat is a great opportunity for us to build a vessel that will not only support the expansion of renewable energy, but provide a tangible domestic benefit through an operator who cares deeply about maintaining the viability and attractiveness of the UK industry. The Chartwell Ambitious design is sleek and efficient, and with our skilled workforce and know-how, we’re very well placed to deliver it.”