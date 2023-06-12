Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TurkStream Pipeline Back in Operation After Planned Maintenance

June 12, 2023

Russian gas producer Gazprom said that a week of maintenance work on the TurkStream pipeline had ended as scheduled on Monday, Reuters has informed. 

Gas flows in the pipeline, which takes Russian gas to Europe via Turkey, had been switched off on June 5, as previously announced by Gazprom.

TurkStream is a gas pipeline extending from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea. The first of the pipeline’s two strings is intended for Turkish consumers, while the second one delivers gas to southern and southeastern Europe. 

The pipeline has a total throughput capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (15.75 billion cubic meters per string).

