First Gas from Gorgon Stage Two Development

Chevron Australia and the Gorgon Joint Venture Participants have announced the production of first gas from the Gorgon Stage Two development off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

The development expands the existing subsea gas gathering network of the Gorgon Project, the largest single resource project in Australia's history, which exports LNG to customers across the Asia Pacific and produces domestic gas for the Western Australian market.

In line with the original development plan for the Gorgon Project, Gorgon Stage Two involved the installation of 11 additional wells in the Gorgon and Jansz-Io fields and accompanying offshore production pipelines and subsea structures to maintain feed gas supply for the gas processing facilities on Barrow Island.

Chevron Australia managing director Mark Hatfield said, “Gorgon Stage Two first gas marks the next phase of the Gorgon Project and demonstrates our commitment to providing reliable and affordable energy that supports the region’s energy security. Importantly, the team completed the complex offshore installation work, totalling more than 3.2 million hours to date, without any serious injuries or incidents.”

Adding to the initial A$40 billion spend on Australian goods and services from the Gorgon Project since 2009, the development created more than 800 jobs in Western Australia through drilling and completion activities, subsea infrastructure installation and project management.

The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.3%), ExxonMobil (25%), Shell (25%), Osaka Gas (1.25%), Tokyo Gas (1%) and JERA (0.417%).



