AMIGO LNG Signs 15-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Macquarie Group

AMIGO LNG S.A. de C.V., a Mexican joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance, announced the execution of a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Macquarie Group, a global trading and financial services group.

Under the agreement, AMIGO LNG will deliver 0.6 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets business over a 15-year term. LNG supplies are expected to commence with the start-up of AMIGO LNG's first liquefaction train, targeted for commercial operations in the second half of 2028.

This agreement marks another step in establishing AMIGO LNG as a cornerstone of Mexico's emerging role in global LNG trade. Its location in Guaymas, Sonora, coupled with connectivity to U.S. Permian Basin gas, provides buyers with efficient access to shipping routes—delivering faster transit times and competitive landed costs into Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets.

AMIGO LNG is deploying advanced U.S. liquefaction technology and modern marine infrastructure to deliver a terminal built to high standards in safety, sustainability, environmental care, and operational performance.