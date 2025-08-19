Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Restarts Hammerfest LNG Output

Norway's Equinors restarting its Hammerfest LNG plant following an unscheduled production outage and expects to begin filling its tanks with liquefied natural gas(LNG) on Tuesday afternoon local time, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Europe's largest export terminal for LNG shut down on Saturday due an overheating electrical transformer, the company has said.

The facility, also known as Melkoeya LNG, accounts for roughly 5% of all Norwegian gas exports.

The plant, which on August 4 ended a 15-week maintenance outage, has the capacity to deliver around 6.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year, enough to supply around 6.5 million European homes per day.

(Reuters)

