Norway's Hammerfest LNG Shuts Down

Copyright Luis/AdobeStock
Norway's Hammerfest LNG terminal shut its production of liquefied natural gas during the weekend due an overheating electrical transformer, a spokesperson for operator Equinor EQNR.OL said on Monday.

The facility, also known as Melkoeya LNG, accounts for roughly 5% of all Norwegian gas exports.

The outage at Europe's largest LNG export facility began on Saturday afternoon local time and is expected to end at 2100 GMT on Monday, according to a regulatory statement posted by Equinor on the Gassco gas system website.

The plant, which on August 4 ended a 15-week maintenance outage, has the capacity to deliver around 6.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year, enough to supply around 6.5 million European homes per day.

(Reuters)

Energy LNG Industry News Norway

