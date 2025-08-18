Norway's Hammerfest LNG Shuts Down

Norway's Hammerfest LNG terminal shut its production of liquefied natural gas during the weekend due an overheating electrical transformer, a spokesperson for operator Equinor EQNR.OL said on Monday.



The facility, also known as Melkoeya LNG, accounts for roughly 5% of all Norwegian gas exports.



The outage at Europe's largest LNG export facility began on Saturday afternoon local time and is expected to end at 2100 GMT on Monday, according to a regulatory statement posted by Equinor on the Gassco gas system website.



The plant, which on August 4 ended a 15-week maintenance outage, has the capacity to deliver around 6.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year, enough to supply around 6.5 million European homes per day.

