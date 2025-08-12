Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

INPEX Awards Saipem FEED Contract for Indonesian FPSO

Source: Saipem
Source: Saipem

Saipem has been awarded a FEED contract for the FPSO module of the Abadi LNG project, located in the Masela Block, Indonesia.

The contract was granted following a technical and commercial pre-selection process. It now enters a competitive dual FEED phase, where two separate consortia will propose independent technical solutions. The consortium delivering the most technically and commercially compelling FEED proposal will be selected to execute the subsequent EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) phase.

The contract was awarded by INPEX Masela, the Indonesian subsidiary of INPEX Corporation, one of Japan’s largest energy development companies.

The notification came to Saipem subsidiary PT Saipem Indonesia in its role as leader of the consortium which also includes PT Tripatra Engineers & Constructors, PT Tripatra Engineering, and PT McDermott Indonesia.

The other competitor is Technip Engineering Indonesia in partnership with Technip Indonesia and JGC Indonesia.

The overall Abadi LNG Project plans for an annual natural gas production capacity of 10.5 million tons of gas equivalent, of which roughly 9.5 million tons in LNG, representing over 10% of Japan’s annual LNG imports, and the remainder delivered via pipeline for domestic use. Condensate production is expected to reach up to 35,000 barrels per day.

All engineering packages, including FPSO, OLNG, SURF and GEP, are designed to integrate carbon capture and storage (CCS) components.



Offshore LNG Engineering FPSO

Related Offshore News

© Parradee / Adobe Stock

German CCS Bill Positive News for Norway
Source: Ørsted

Ørsted Delivers Strong H1 Results
(Credit: SRE)

Synera and Dong Fang Offshore Sign 15-Year Offshore Wind...
Ocean Intervention II vessel (Credit: Oceaneering International)

Oceaneering Upgrades Survey Vessel for Simultaneous...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Chartwell Marine, Pacific Radiance Announce Delivery of CTV for Offshore Wind Industry

Chartwell Marine, Pacific Radi

Orsted Seeks $9.4 billion to Fund US Wind Project, Shares Plummet

Orsted Seeks $9.4 billion to F

INPEX Awards Saipem FEED Contract for Indonesian FPSO

INPEX Awards Saipem FEED Contr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine