INPEX Awards Saipem FEED Contract for Indonesian FPSO

Saipem has been awarded a FEED contract for the FPSO module of the Abadi LNG project, located in the Masela Block, Indonesia.

The contract was granted following a technical and commercial pre-selection process. It now enters a competitive dual FEED phase, where two separate consortia will propose independent technical solutions. The consortium delivering the most technically and commercially compelling FEED proposal will be selected to execute the subsequent EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) phase.

The contract was awarded by INPEX Masela, the Indonesian subsidiary of INPEX Corporation, one of Japan’s largest energy development companies.

The notification came to Saipem subsidiary PT Saipem Indonesia in its role as leader of the consortium which also includes PT Tripatra Engineers & Constructors, PT Tripatra Engineering, and PT McDermott Indonesia.

The other competitor is Technip Engineering Indonesia in partnership with Technip Indonesia and JGC Indonesia.

The overall Abadi LNG Project plans for an annual natural gas production capacity of 10.5 million tons of gas equivalent, of which roughly 9.5 million tons in LNG, representing over 10% of Japan’s annual LNG imports, and the remainder delivered via pipeline for domestic use. Condensate production is expected to reach up to 35,000 barrels per day.

All engineering packages, including FPSO, OLNG, SURF and GEP, are designed to integrate carbon capture and storage (CCS) components.






